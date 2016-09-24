Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Levine have shared the first baby photo of their new daughter on Instagram. Dusty Rose, who was born on September 21, made her social-media debut at under a week old and amassed nearly a million likes in under 10 hours.
Dad Levine captioned the photo with her birthdate. Mom Behati wrote, "Words can't describe," accentuated with a beating heart emoji. The image captures young Dusty Rose snoozing against her dad's tattooed, naked torso.
The little girl might get to see her dad in action, touring with his band, Maroon 5, early on. While Levine has canceled a few of the band's shows, he'll be back on the road following that paternity leave fairly quickly.
Dusty Rose is the couple's first child. Expect many more Instagrams to come.
