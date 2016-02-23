Adam Levine’s Full Back Tattoo Is Finally Complete & It's Amazing

Adam Levine will be heading to Broad City this season, but this time he’s back in the news because of, well, his back.
The Voice host and 20% of Maroon 5 posted a picture of a newly completed back piece that contains a reference to Greek mythology and enough swallows to officially qualify him for “scene” status, were this 2004.
“6 months in the making. Thanks @bryanrandolph for absolutely blowing my mind with this one! Woooo hooooo!!!!” Levine captioned the photo.
The tattoo is of a siren clutching a skull to her chest while a ship sails toward her and a sun rises behind. Sirens are, of course, the mythical creatures that sing songs to lure ships to dash themselves against the rocks of their island, at which point the sailors drown. Odysseus, when faced with the sirens, stuffed his sailors' ears with wax and lashed himself to the mast. It’s unclear why he had to go without the earplugs, but he also spent a decade eating grapes while allegedly rushing home to his family, so he may have been in less than a hurry to get back to Penelope.
Anyway, it turns out that the final tattoo is not, as we originally reported, of a mermaid. Mermaids don't have wings, nor are they as traditionally as bloodthirsty as sirens. They do have a large place in nautical lore, but Levine's tattoo clearly combines his love of ships with his love of song.
Hopefully he’s kinder to his audiences than the sirens were to theirs.
The Voice host and 20% of Maroon 5 posted a picture of a newly completed back piece that contains a reference to Greek mythology and enough swallows to officially qualify him for “scene” status, were this 2004.
“6 months in the making. Thanks @bryanrandolph for absolutely blowing my mind with this one! Woooo hooooo!!!!” Levine captioned the photo.
The tattoo is of a siren clutching a skull to her chest while a ship sails toward her and a sun rises behind. Sirens are, of course, the mythical creatures that sing songs to lure ships to dash themselves against the rocks of their island, at which point the sailors drown. Odysseus, when faced with the sirens, stuffed his sailors' ears with wax and lashed himself to the mast. It’s unclear why he had to go without the earplugs, but he also spent a decade eating grapes while allegedly rushing home to his family, so he may have been in less than a hurry to get back to Penelope.
Anyway, it turns out that the final tattoo is not, as we originally reported, of a mermaid. Mermaids don't have wings, nor are they as traditionally as bloodthirsty as sirens. They do have a large place in nautical lore, but Levine's tattoo clearly combines his love of ships with his love of song.
Hopefully he’s kinder to his audiences than the sirens were to theirs.
Advertisement