Fans of Adam Levine and Broad City should be very happy after seeing this photo.
A very blond Levine shared a photo on Instagram of him hanging out with Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer from Broad City. Even better, this particular pic also features the Comedy Central series' executive producer Amy Poehler and the singer's wife, model Behati Prinsloo.
The caption seems to say it all: "This crew is a SITUATION."
While perhaps christening 2016 the year of the "crew" instead of the "squad," Levine also makes a pretty good pun, since he's wearing a pilot's uniform in the photo.
According to Just Jared, Levine will appear on season 3 of Broad City, set to premiere February 17. No word yet on the story line or in which episode he'll appear, but he's going to be there.
As we already know, Levine certainly won't be the only high-profile guest star making a cameo this season. Oh, hello, Hillary Clinton.
