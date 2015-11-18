Adam Levine Got A Massive Mermaid Tattooed On His Back

If you know anything about Adam Levine, you know that he has a high-pitched voice. Also, he loves tattoos. Levine already has a vast ink collection, including two full sleeves. But until recently, his back was mostly open real estate. Not anymore.
Two days ago, Levine shared this photo on Instagram. In it, he's getting tattooed by Bryan Randolph, who People notes is the Maroon 5 frontman's go-to artist. People also says that the photo shows Levine getting a different tattoo on his lower back, but that this is the first time Levine has shared a picture of the large mermaid holding a skull who now holds court on the rest of his back. It actually looks like Randolph is finishing the bordering filigree of the mermaid tattoo, but that's neither here nor there.
Two days ago, Levine shared this photo on Instagram. In it, he's getting tattooed by Bryan Randolph, who People notes is the Maroon 5 frontman's go-to artist. People also says that the photo shows Levine getting a different tattoo on his lower back, but that this is the first time Levine has shared a picture of the large mermaid holding a skull who now holds court on the rest of his back. It actually looks like Randolph is finishing the bordering filigree of the mermaid tattoo, but that's neither here nor there.
Advertisement
People actually went really deep into its tatt sleuthing. Based on Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo's Instagram feed, it looks like Randolph started on the mermaid tattoo sometime in the past month. Levine didn't have it in a photo Prinsloo posted on September 29, but whomp, there it is as of last week.
Now that we know approximately when the mermaid made her grand appearance on Adam Levine's back, we really want to know what she's doing there. Does Adam Levine really like Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid?" We're assuming Levine is a much bigger fan of Andersen's version than of Disney's, because the former is much darker, and the mermaid on Levine's back is clutching a skull. He's dark and mysterious like that.
Levine has yet to provide the answers about the mermaid's meaning that we so desperately seek, but hopefully they're forthcoming. Tell us who she is and why she's holding that skull, Adam Levine. Let us be part of your world.
Advertisement