Did Kendall Jenner Just Confirm She’s Dating A$AP Rocky… With Lip Balm?

There are two types of celebrity couples in this world: those who flaunt their relationship so aggressively, you'd think they were filming a pilot for the re-make of Newlyweds, and those who consider double-tapping an S.O.'s photo a blatant form of PDA. And while we fully respect the latter's personal space, sometimes it's nice to get a little validation of the "are they or aren't they?" question. Pics or it didn't happen, right?
Which is why we all emoji-clapped when Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with The Weeknd via a photo of them wearing matching shades. Ditto to Jennifer Lopez, who posted an entangled sneaker shot with A. Rod. But it was Kendall Jenner's sly relationship announcement yesterday that we appreciated the most — because she made her declaration of love for A$AP Rocky with the help of a little lip balm.
What's more, this isn't the first (or the last) time a celebrity has used beauty as a way to address dating rumors. Whether it's a face mask selfie or matching tattoos, here are the best cosmetic couple confirmations in the game.