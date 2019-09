Did Kendall Jenner Just Confirm She’s Dating A$AP Rocky… With Lip Balm?

There are two types of celebrity couples in this world: those who flaunt their relationship so aggressively, you'd think they were filming a pilot for the re-make of Newlyweds, and those who consider double-tapping an S.O.'s photo a blatant form of PDA. And while we fully respect the latter's personal space, sometimes it's nice to get a little validation of the "are they or aren't they?" question. Pics or it didn't happen, right?