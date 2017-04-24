Amber Heard & Elon Musk Are Dating

Ooh, look at that. There's a new celebrity couple to marvel over.
Amber Heard is dating Elon Musk, according to a new report from People. The London Fields actress and the Tesla CEO reportedly engaged in some PDA (a.k.a. holding hands and linking arms) while visiting the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on Australia's Gold Coast.
Heard, who is in Australia to film Aquaman with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman, appeared to confirm the relationship by posting an Instagram photo that shows Musk with a kiss mark on his cheek. She has her hand on her billionaire beau's shoulder while they sit for dinner.
"Cheeky," she captioned the pic.
So, how long has this been going on? According to E! News, Johnny Depp's ex-wife was first linked to Musk about nine months ago when they hung out at the Delano South Beach hotel in Miami. At the time, sources said Heard and Musk were just friends.
Last month Page Six reported that they both attended a VIP screening of the Al Gore documentary An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power in Palo Alto, California.
Heard's Instagram suggests that things have moved out of the friend zone. She and Depp finalized their divorce this past January, while Musk has been married three times — twice to English actress Talulah Riley. After reconciling and remarrying in 2013, he and Riley had their second divorce finalized last October.
Last August, a column in The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Musk pursued Heard when they both appeared in Robert Rodriguez's 2013 film Machete Kills.
"Musk, 45, didn't have a scene with Heard, 30, but apparently became infatuated anyway, according to a source close to the set, and began sending emails to Rodriguez and others — some made available to THR through a confidential source — asking him to set up a rendezvous," the report stated.
Only in Hollywood.
