Amber Heard Is Making A Splash In Her Latest Role

With her divorce finally behind her, it looks like Amber Heard is diving into her work, literally. Director James Wan recently snapped a photo of the actress at a table read alongside co-stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. The trio is prepping for the next movie in the DC Extended Universe film franchise, Aquaman. "After school detention with the new Breakfast Club," Wan captioned his tweet.
After school detention with the new Breakfast Club. With @PrideofGypsies @patrickwilson73 and Amber. #tableread pic.twitter.com/fzvKBLarNK— James Wan (@creepypuppet) January 25, 2017
In the film, which centers on the titular Aquaman, played by Momoa, Heard is playing Mera, queen of Atlantis and wife of Aquaman. Though the plot of the film and most of the details are still under wraps, it looks like the cast is getting along swimmingly. Wilson is set to play Orm. In the comics, he's a supervillain who can control lightning with his trident and create tsunamis with his helmet. We assume that Aquaman will have to battle him using his own powers, which include communicating with sea life and swimming at superhuman speeds. And as for Mera herself? She can create "hard water" objects and control huge amounts of H2O, so we hope the movie lets Heard show off those badass moves. Mera is also known for having a fiery temper (despite her undersea home), so we hope the actress gets to show off some of those traits, too. While we'll have to wait until 2018 for the official Aquaman movie, both heard and Momoa are slated to make an appearance in the next DC movie, Justice League, scheduled for a November release. Want a peek at what Heard will look like in her latest role? IGN posted the first images of Mera on Twitter last fall.
1st look at Mera from the Justice League movie! pic.twitter.com/mMgBeHLSew— IGN (@IGN) October 12, 2016
Advertisement