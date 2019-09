Amber Heard Is Making A Splash In Her Latest Role

In the film, which centers on the titular Aquaman, played by Momoa, Heard is playing Mera, queen of Atlantis and wife of Aquaman. Though the plot of the film and most of the details are still under wraps, it looks like the cast is getting along swimmingly. Wilson is set to play Orm. In the comics, he's a supervillain who can control lightning with his trident and create tsunamis with his helmet. We assume that Aquaman will have to battle him using his own powers , which include communicating with sea life and swimming at superhuman speeds. And as for Mera herself? She can create "hard water" objects and control huge amounts of H2O, so we hope the movie lets Heard show off those badass moves. Mera is also known for having a fiery temper (despite her undersea home), so we hope the actress gets to show off some of those traits, too. While we'll have to wait until 2018 for the official Aquaman movie, both heard and Momoa are slated to make an appearance in the next DC movie, Justice League, scheduled for a November release. Want a peek at what Heard will look like in her latest role? IGN posted the first images of Mera on Twitter last fall.