2001/2016 I love that we almost always stand on the same side of each other. Also, can I just say-we aren't at a costume party in 2001. That's legit how we were dressed for a regular night out. I guess I really was my character from Cougartown? And thank God my eyebrows grew back.

A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:58am PST