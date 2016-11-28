In Manchester by the Sea, Michelle Williams has one heartbreaking scene, full of snotty tears, that is so moving that many say could result in an Oscar-nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her ability to connect with her own grief as well as her character, Randi's, is what makes the scene so gut-wrenching. Of the role she recently told Porter magazine, “I couldn’t stop crying.”
Additionally, Williams opened up about her daughter, Matilda, the late Heath Ledger, and her eventual acceptance of his passing. “In all honesty, for pretty much everything else, I feel like I’m a believer in not fighting circumstances, accepting where you are and where you’ve been. In pretty much all senses but one,” she told the magazine.
“I would be able to go totally down that line of thinking were it not for Matilda not having her dad," she said. "You know that’s just something that doesn’t ... I mean, it just won’t ever be right.”
These days, it's simple moments that make Williams grateful for her and her 11-year-old daughter's health and happiness. “I watched [Matilda] warm in the sun, in her swimsuit, get on her bicycle and smile and wave as she rode off to go meet her friends," she said. "I went back into the house and sobbed because of this incredibly simple moment ― common everyday happiness. I really felt like in that moment, like wow, we’ve done it. Not only are we okay, she’s happy. Life has brought us to a place that’s not just surviving, but thriving.”
The full interview will be available on newsstands Dec. 2.
Additionally, Williams opened up about her daughter, Matilda, the late Heath Ledger, and her eventual acceptance of his passing. “In all honesty, for pretty much everything else, I feel like I’m a believer in not fighting circumstances, accepting where you are and where you’ve been. In pretty much all senses but one,” she told the magazine.
“I would be able to go totally down that line of thinking were it not for Matilda not having her dad," she said. "You know that’s just something that doesn’t ... I mean, it just won’t ever be right.”
These days, it's simple moments that make Williams grateful for her and her 11-year-old daughter's health and happiness. “I watched [Matilda] warm in the sun, in her swimsuit, get on her bicycle and smile and wave as she rode off to go meet her friends," she said. "I went back into the house and sobbed because of this incredibly simple moment ― common everyday happiness. I really felt like in that moment, like wow, we’ve done it. Not only are we okay, she’s happy. Life has brought us to a place that’s not just surviving, but thriving.”
The full interview will be available on newsstands Dec. 2.
Advertisement