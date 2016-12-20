Remember that episode of Sex and the City where Carrie's bummed because she's 35 and doesn't have a man in her life? And then Charlotte suggests that the friends agree to be each other's soulmates and let men just be these fun distractions? Michelle Williams is totally feeling that right now.
The actress has been best friends with Busy Philipps since the two starred on Dawson's Creek in the early 2000s. And though we still secretly hold a candle for Williams and Matilda's daddy, the late Heath Ledger, her latest comments to People make it clear that Busy is the love of her life.
“I’m so in love with her,” Williams gushed during a New York City screening of her latest film, Manchester by the Sea. “She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”
The feeling is clearly mutual. Philipps posted a tribute to the long-running friendship this week. Here they are in 2001 (left), and 2016 (right).
The actress has been best friends with Busy Philipps since the two starred on Dawson's Creek in the early 2000s. And though we still secretly hold a candle for Williams and Matilda's daddy, the late Heath Ledger, her latest comments to People make it clear that Busy is the love of her life.
“I’m so in love with her,” Williams gushed during a New York City screening of her latest film, Manchester by the Sea. “She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”
The feeling is clearly mutual. Philipps posted a tribute to the long-running friendship this week. Here they are in 2001 (left), and 2016 (right).
Advertisement
We'd chime in with a #SquadGoals, but these two really only need one another. Best friend/love of your life > squad.
Advertisement