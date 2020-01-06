Michelle Williams is known for keeping her relationships as private as possible, but that didn’t stop her from attending the Golden Globes with her soon-to-be husband Thomas Kail.
Williams, who is reportedly expecting her first child with Kail later this year, is nominated for her role in Fosse/Verdon. In the FX mini series, Williams portrays Gwen Verdon, a dancer and actress who collaborated with her Bob Fosse on some of the most iconic musicals of ‘50s. Fosse/Verdon was developed and produced by Kail, who also helmed five of the show’s eight episodes. Their work on the show is thought to be what brought the now couple together in the first place.
In addition to his work on Fosse/Verdon, Kail is the director of Broadway’s Hamilton — for which he earned a Tony — and In the Heights. He’s also the helmer behind TV’s Grease Live!
The couple was spotted holding hands on the red carpet, where Williams wore an orange dress.
Michelle Williams and Tommy Kail just made their red carpet debut #globes pic.twitter.com/aTVbKyn1yE— Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) January 6, 2020
This will be Williams’ second marriage. The actress revealed to Vanity Fair that she had wed Mount Eerie musician Phil Elverum in a private ceremony in July of 2018, and the two announced their breakup the following spring. Prior to her marriage to Elverum, Williams’ past partners included director Spike Jonze, Jason Segel, and the late Heath Ledger, with whom she shared daughter Matilda. Kail was previously married to actress Angela Christian.
In addition to Kail, there was someone else supporting Williams on her big night: Busy Philipps, Williams’ BFF and former Dawson’s Creek co-star, who has joined Williams on many a red carpet. She also cheered her best friend on in an Instagram story before getting ready for the big event:
“It’s nice to be able to celebrate friends who do amazing work and who use their platforms for amazing things,” Philipps said on her Instagram Story, where she included the note “I heart MW” in reference to Williams. “That’s my best friend. And I really hope that she wins today.”
Philipps previously accompanied Williams to the 2019 Emmys, but it looks like Kail nabbed her awards season date this time around.
