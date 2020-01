Williams, who is reportedly expecting her first child with Kail later this year, is nominated for her role in Fosse/Verdon. In the FX mini series, Williams portrays Gwen Verdon , a dancer and actress who collaborated with her Bob Fosse on some of the most iconic musicals of ‘50s. Fosse/Verdon was developed and produced by Kail, who also helmed five of the show’s eight episodes. Their work on the show is thought to be what brought the now couple together in the first place.