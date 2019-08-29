"We had to make both Sam and Michelle look younger, so we'd use these cosmetic lifts under their wigs to help. By the time we got to filming the '70s, they were basically themselves onscreen, no aging. In the early '80s, we began the stretch-and-stipple process [to create aged features]. The one thing Michelle really noticed was Gwen's neck wattles. We made three different sizes of prosthetic wattles that would change as Michelle aged. At one point, we found out that Gwen had gotten a facelift, so we went back to a smaller wattle piece after that would've happened. It helped tell the story along the way."