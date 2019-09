I Got Permanent Lip Liner — & This Is What I Look Like Now

But this isn't anything like plumping your lips with injectables. It works in the same way as tattooing on freckles does, by adding colour pigments just like a regular tattoo. For our latest episode of Marco Beauty we dive deep into the procedure with Carolyn Staples, co-founder of California-based microblading boutique Brow House , who is looking to naturally enhance the colour of her lips. To achieve her ideal results, she trusted her business partner and permanent makeup specialist Pia Rotman , who used the Aquarelle lip technique, which adds a soft blush colour to the lips and also defines the outline with permanent pigment.