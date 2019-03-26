I Got Permanent Lip Liner — & This Is What I Look Like Now

When you think about permanent makeup, the first things that come to mind are probably eyebrow embroidery or tattooed eyeliner. However, permanent lip liner is also a sought after procedure. With all the buzz surrounding treatments to obtain the perfect pout — especially with celebrities like Kylie Jenner being open about their lip fillers, and with lip threading trending— many people are looking for the bespoke lip enhancements that work for them.
But this isn't anything like plumping your lips with injectables. It works in the same way as tattooing on freckles does, by adding colour pigments just like a regular tattoo. For our latest episode of Marco Beauty we dive deep into the procedure with Carolyn Staples, co-founder of California-based microblading boutique Brow House, who is looking to naturally enhance the colour of her lips. To achieve her ideal results, she trusted her business partner and permanent makeup specialist Pia Rotman, who used the Aquarelle lip technique, which adds a soft blush colour to the lips and also defines the outline with permanent pigment.
For a(n extremely) closer look on the procedure and see the end results, be sure to check out the video above.
