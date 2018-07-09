All the way back in 2015 (has it been that long now?), Kylie Jenner answered the question the world had been asking her for months: Yes, her lips did look dramatically different, and yes, she did get lip injections — specifically, fillers. "It's just an insecurity of mine, and it's what I wanted to do," she said in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians at the time.
Jenner's pumped-up, often-overdrawn lips have been an integral part of her signature look (and the selling point of many a Kylie Lip Kit) ever since. They're so recognisable, in fact, that fans immediately took note of their reduced size in an Instagram over the weekend, which shows Jenner posing alongside her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou. "She looks like the old Kylie here idk why," one fan wrote. ("Old Kylie," meaning pre-lip injections Kylie.) The star quickly replied to the comment, saying, "I got rid of all my filler."
Wait, but can you really "get rid of" your filler? According to dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, you certainly can. "The great part about using hyaluronic acid fillers is that they are reversible," Dr. Zeichner says. "We can dissolve the product using an enzyme called hyaluronidase." Hyaluronidase is a naturally-occurring enzyme in the body that metabolises hyaluronic acid, and can be injected as an antidote to existing filler. Within 24 hours, your filler will be reduced completely.
However, anyone considering this reversal procedure should err on the side of caution. Although hyaluronidase quickly melts away unwanted filler, it may also cause some swelling or bruising, and result in even less naturally-occurring H.A. in your body than before. That's right: Hyaluronidase can potentially make your lips appear even thinner than they did pre-injections.
Since H.A. fillers are temporary by nature (most last anywhere between six to 12 months), why would someone want to ditch them prematurely? Dr. Zeichner explains that he generally dissolves fillers in the case of a lump, asymmetry, or patient dissatisfaction from a previous injector. The most common places are under the eyes — and, you guessed it, the lips.
No official word on whether or not Jenner is done with filler treatments for good, but surely Kris Jenner will make us tune into KUWTK to find out.
