Jenner's pumped-up, often-overdrawn lips have been an integral part of her signature look (and the selling point of many a Kylie Lip Kit) ever since. They're so recognisable, in fact, that fans immediately took note of their reduced size in an Instagram over the weekend, which shows Jenner posing alongside her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou. "She looks like the old Kylie here idk why," one fan wrote. ("Old Kylie," meaning pre-lip injections Kylie.) The star quickly replied to the comment, saying, "I got rid of all my filler."