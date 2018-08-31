Is Your Blood The Secret To Ageless Skin?

Of course, there are the common-sense risks: "As with any procedure that involves penetration of the skin with needles, infection is possible," Dr. Cangello says. "If a blood vessel under the skin is poked with the needle, bruising or hematoma is also possible." It's also common for patients to see redness or puffiness for a day or two following the treatment. So, with very few risks, very little downtime, and zero potential for allergic reaction because it's your own blood — why wouldn't you get it? The price, which can exceed $2,500, may be prohibitive for some; there's also the potential that, well, it might not do anything.