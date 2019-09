Your Pancake Syrup Might Hold The Key To Ageless Skin

But it looks like there's a new fine line-erasing ingredient on the block — and it's found in nature, exactly as is. New research presented by scientists at the 256th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society earlier this week found that maple leaf extract — yes, derived from the very same tree as the stuff you drizzle over your pancakes — could be used to treat wrinkles, which, as the report suggests, are a direct result of elastin breakdown in the skin.