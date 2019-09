The One Beauty Treatment Kim Kardashian West Will Never Do Again

With over 40 million Instagram posts shared per day, you'd be surprised by how much we can remember. Without even opening our app, we can recall that five months ago, Selena Gomez revealed to the world she had undergone a kidney transplant. One year ago, Beyoncé posed like the holy figure that she is for the announcement that she was pregnant with twins . And five years ago, Kim Kardashian West took a selfie while covered in her own blood. But as they say, Instagram can be deceiving, and it wasn't until yesterday that we found out how Kardashian West really feels about that gory treatment.