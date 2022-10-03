Was I, I wonder, able to properly express my anger at what had occurred in my relationship after I started getting Botox? Did rage and disappointment show completely on my face or were they masked? Or did I diminish that, too? Dampening my reactions to an urgent and painful personal situation not only stunted me, it prevented those around me from experiencing the consequences of their actions. Crucially, it's not just ageing that Botox veils — it's feeling. And feeling isn't always attractive or palatable, but it is part of a human life.