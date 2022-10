Today, getting Botox is framed as banal as applying an over-priced moisturiser. You can get it in nail and hair salons. You can buy it now and pay for it later . You can have it injected and go straight to the pub. But the effects of Botox are not permanent . Usually, it lasts around three or four months. It doesn't come cheap, either, costing anywhere between £100 and £350 per treatment depending on the clinic and how much you're injected with. So expensive is the treatment that young women all over the country get themselves into debt, using their overdrafts and credit cards to pay for it.