Sorry, But This Popular Skin Treatment Is A Waste Of Money

Dr Harris has been known to turn people away — particularly young people — for wrinkle injections. "A lot of people are determined to get [preventative Botox] even though I point out to them that there is no convincing evidence that Botox acts preventatively." People often go elsewhere for the treatment but Dr Harris says that may not be the best idea. "I know this happens, especially with fillers . When I won't treat someone, they will go somewhere else and often they return with botched lips for me to dissolve." When it comes to wrinkle injections, it's not uncommon for practitioners to go too far and give clients a frozen look.