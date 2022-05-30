Sorry, But This Popular Skin Treatment Is A Waste Of Money

"People are now starting Botox in their early 20s," says Dr Harris, "but for most people, visible wrinkles tend to show up in the 30s and maybe even 40s." Put simply, it's absurd to start doing Botox unless there are visible lines to treat. "Botox is a drug and it should be looked at as any other drug," says Dr Harris. He adds: "You don't want to be taking it if it's not necessary, because there are side effects to it."