How the High Shine High Lite Kit works is to add a drop of Hyper Shine Serum to the No. 1 Brush and mix it into the pot of the Hyper Shine Lite Pigment. You can also use each product alone or together. The serum, which features coconut extract, is intended to be a mixing medium used with the pigments or on its own, creating a more intense result on the face. The pigments, which come in Lite Pink, Lite Gold, Lite Copper, and Lite Bronze, have a creamy base, so they go on smoothly, blend seamlessly into the skin and boast a combination of skin-nourishing emollients to ensure the skin looks radiant. “It was really important to me that the two formulas inside the kit were intense, concentrated textures to give people the opportunity to create every kind of finish you'd want from a highlighter just by using this one kit,” says Hughes.