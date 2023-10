I first learned about Hughes from where I still get a lot of my beauty information: The /r/BeautyGuruChatter subreddit sometime in 2018. My life was changed for the better. So many of Hughes’ tips and techniques on doing makeup I still use to this day — from a negative space cat eye to the softest sparkly eyeshadow . Hughes has always done her makeup the way I want to do my makeup: Glow-forward and accessible, but always with something a little different. If anyone can convince you to put a pearl on your face or wear yellow eyeshadow , it’s KJH herself. I highly doubt she even owns a single matte beauty product. My abundant love for Hughes made me first in line to try out KJH.brand, her new makeup line, which launched on September 26 with its first product: The Hyper Shine High Lite Kit , a customizable illuminator that glow lovers everywhere are begging to get their hands on.