For me, though, the biggest test for a body lotion is how well it performs on my feet, which, come rain or shine, are always tucked inside chunky Doc Marten boots. The skin on the soles of our feet is typically a lot thicker and drier than elsewhere on the body, so it often needs extra care ; regularly using a lotion with exfoliating acids (especially gentle versions like PHAs) is a great shout. I expected much softer soles but — and this is the only way I can think to describe how effective the lotion is — they literally squeak inside my bed sheets. Some will cringe but those with a history of dry, cracked feet will know how deeply satisfying this feeling is. So much so, I’ve ditched the expensive, podiatrist-recommended foot cream I was using previously. It just didn’t cut it and it was nowhere near as good value.