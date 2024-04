Sorry, But These 8 Body Care Products Are A Big Scam

“Dry [body] brushing is thought to promote lymphatic drainage,” says Dr. Mansouri. This is essentially a massage technique that is believed to remove lymph — a fluid containing white blood cells, fats and proteins — from the body. The method is also said to relieve puffiness in limbs, while some believe it helps reduce the appearance of cellulite. There is no scientific evidence to suggest the latter is true. “In my experience, there are minimal significant benefits to [body brushing],” says Dr. Mansouri, who would suggest skipping it unless you find it enjoyable. Body brushing is certainly invigorating but the only proven advantage is exfoliation. That said, lotions containing exfoliating ingredients like glycolic acid or lactic acid are just as effective, and provide additional moisture and hydration.