Skin on our feet and around our toes gets much drier in the winter. Though, as Dr. Stern explains, the skin is thick and so certain ingredients penetrate better than others. For the thick skin on the soles of the feet, Dr. Stern suggests a cream containing urea. "Urea dissolves the intercellular matrix of the cells of the stratum corneum and thus it acts as a very efficient dead skin remover," Dr. Stern explains. "Importantly, this step will help to prevent new calluses from forming." A little bit of urea cream — like The Inkey List Urea Moisturizer or Ebanel Urea Cream 40% plus Salicylic Acid 2% — is a gentler, more hydrating option than something like the Babyfoot exfoliating foot mask . But I don't want my foot skin flaking off. Really, I just want my feet in good shape so I can feel swinging them around at pilates in January.