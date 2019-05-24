Winter came, winter saw, and winter conquered. Of course, the bitter season didn't depart with grace, in fact it left behind a parting gift: our dry, callused feet.
It's not cute to talk about, but now that the coldest months of the year are behind us, it's important to give your feet a bit more attention than usual, especially since we've officially hit sandal season. Thankfully, there are plenty of scrubs, lotions, and even masks that are specifically made to give our feet some TLC.
Ahead, 10 products that will make sure your toes and heels are ready to come out of hibernation.
Boscia Baby Soft Foot Peel
Need to get your feet beach-ready in less than two weeks? This foot peel will make sandpaper-like skin baby soft — but it won't be a pretty process. Slip on the alpha hydroxy acid-soaked booties and let your feet stew for a little over an hour before rinsing.
Your feet will start peeling in about a week — and we're not talking itty flecks of skin. Imagine long, thick sheets. (If you've ever seen a snake molting, then you have an idea of what to expect.) It's a long and gross process, but your feet will come out on the other side transformed. We also love Baby Foot.
TonyMoly Foot Peeling Shoes
For a similar foot makeover experience, there's this foot mask from the Korean brand Tonymoly. You wear them for one hour, and then in four to six days you'll notice the skin start peeling off. It's definitely gross, but it also works.
Sephora Collection Lavender Foot Mask
Looking for something a little less messy? Reach for a softening foot mask like this one. It's infused with safflower seed oil and hyaluronic acid to hydrate tired soles.
Aveeno Repairing CICA Moisturizing Foot Mask
This Aveeno foot mask is another solid option for those who aren't into watching all your foot skin peel off over a number of days. Enriched with shea butter and prebiotic oat, just wear these masks like socks for 10 minutes to reveal more nourished, smoother skin.
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure
Unlike Boscia's foot peel, this one is gentle — and won't leave you with huge chunks of dead skin floating around your tennis shoes. It features a mix of AHAs and BHAs that work to chemically exfoliate dead skin, leaving our feet touchable, smooth, and soft.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
After lathering up in the shower, we like reaching for a body polish to slough off dead skin. This one contains sugar to exfoliate rough heels along with coconut oil, rosewater, and shea butter to leave them softer than you found them.
Soap & Glory Heel Genius Foot Cream
Too lazy to devote your time and energy to masking or scrubbing your feet? At the very least reach for a lotion that hydrates and smooths. This one has conditioning allantoin, glycerin, and macadamia oil as well as exfoliating fruit acids.
The Body Shop Peppermint Intensive Cooling Foot Rescue
After a long day of walking, we like slathering a couple dollops of this minty cream onto our tired feet. The hydrating formula contains peppermint oil, which cools and tingles on contact. (Just do a patch test first, as some people are sensitive to peppermint oil.)
L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream
At long last, a foot cream in a chic container. This lavender-scented foot cream deeply moisturizes the skin with shea butter and coconut oil while addressing redness and irritation thanks to its other key ingredient: arnica, a natural skin healer.
Caudalie Foot Beauty Cream
Talking about feet isn't usually sexy, but using this French cream is. If you forgot to book a last-minute pedicure before slipping on your sandals, rub this grapeseed lotion onto your heels. Your skin will feel instantly softened — without the gross and greasy residue.
