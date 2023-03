TikTok Is Obsessed With The “Dry” Manicure — But Is It Better?

Bacteria growth in warm water is certainly a valid concern for many. However, it doesn’t mean that all water-based hand soaks are unsanitary or bad for the nails. “If the cuticles swell as part of the [water] softening process, it is only temporary and it enables the technician to more easily work with the cuticle,” explains Jin Soon Choi, a celebrity nail artist and founder of JINsoon . “People are worried about bacteria in warm water, but the bowls we use to soak the hands at the JINsoon salons are well sanitized and we use essential oil in the water,” which Choi says prevents bacteria from propagating.