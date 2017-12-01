Londoners, brace yourselves for a holiday treat: Beloved makeup brand Too Faced is opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar store on Carnaby Street today. With Glossier finally shipping to the UK, the launch of Fenty Beauty, and Gigi Hadid's collaboration with Maybelline all in the past few months, this opening is the cherry on top of a year that's been packed with beauty excitement. The brand's new flagship will house all your favorite picks, from the newest to the most-loved, with in-store exclusives to boot.
The self-described "serious brand that knows how to have fun" is known for its sensory products, such as its chocolate-scented collections, and is launching another olfactory wonder at the store's opening: Its much-anticipated Peaches and Cream collection, along with the Clover Eyeshadow Palette, is also making its debut today. We'll be first in line for these — plus stocking up on some of our favorites, including the cult-favorite Better Than Sex Mascara, Hangover Primer, and Born This Way Foundation.
Advertisement
"Opening a Too Faced store is a dream come true and just in time for our 20th birthday next year. I couldn’t think of a better location than London for our first global flagship, as it’s my favorite city," said Jerrod Blandino, the company's cofounder and chief creative officer. "And it really doesn’t get any better than Carnaby Street — fun, fashionable, and festive, just like Too Faced."
The store itself will be an Instagrammable delight, too: With décor that brings the Too Faced aesthetic to life, there will be peach and chocolate features throughout, plus a Union Jack wall complete with the brand's signature pink-and-gold color scheme. The store will also house more than just Too Faced's products — you'll be able to pick up some of Blandino's personal beauty heroes, like Rodin's Luxury Face Oil and Le Labo candles. With stock changing every season, there's even more reason to make the new flagship a regular stop on your shopping trips.
To celebrate the move-in date, the brand is hosting an in-store launch party today, where the first 100 customers will enjoy makeovers, special treats, and exclusive offers. See you in line — we'll be at the front.
Related Video:
The Too Faced flagship store opens today at 46 Carnaby Street, London.
Advertisement