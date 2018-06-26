Update: After nearly a year of waiting, beauty vlogger Jackie Aina's foundation collaboration with Too Faced is finally here. Today, you can grab the expanded range of the brand's beloved Born This Way foundation, in 11 new shades — nine of which Aina helped to develop — which brings the final count to an impressive 35. Three of the brand-new shades are darker than Cocoa, previously the brand's darkest offering, making the line even more inclusive. The entire updated foundation collection is available now for $39 a pop at Too Faced, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.
This article was updated on August 15, 2017.
It didn't take long for Too Faced to follow the news of its upcoming collab with beauty vlogger Jackie Aina with product teasers. Yesterday, the brand's co-founder Jerrod Blandino took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair busy at work on the Born This Way line. But if you look closely, it's hard to tell what kind of swatches are on Aina's arms — could it be concealer? Foundation? Contouring cream? One thing we do know, however, is that the shade range is definitely expansive.
But it doesn't stop there. Aina also took to Snapchat to share a sneak peek of the brand's Chocolate Gold palette, which is a highly pigmented mix of metallics and mattes — made with real gold and cocoa powder, of course.
As for when the products drop? Well, considering that Blandino shared the news on Instagram with the hashtags "#ImNotTellingTheReleaseDate" and "#GottaWait," we have a feeling we'll have to wait a few more weeks to find out.
Oh no she didn't! ? My girl Jackie Aina sneaky peeked my upcoming Chocolate Gold palette today on her Snapchat! It's a good thing I love her so much ?Check it out, swatches and all??Infused with real gold & cocoa powder. #ImNotTellingTheReleaseDate #GottaWait @jackieaina #tfsneakypeek #toofaced #tfchocolategold #InfusedWithRealGoldAndCocoaPowder #METALLICSandMATTES
This article was originally published on August 7, 2017.
Despite the fact that human beings have always come in a wide array of skin tones, it’s taken the beauty industry a frustrating amount of time to catch up by extending foundation shade ranges beyond the catch-all categories of fair, light, medium, and deep. As more and more mainstream brands finally make moves to expand their offerings, Too Faced is taking its commitment a step further by enlisting beauty vlogger Jackie Aina to help make its Born This Way foundation and concealer collection even better — for everyone.
it's my birthday!!! finally the big 3-0 is here and I can't think of a better day to announce the biggest project of my career to date. I've been keeping a little secret for the past few months ? but it's FINALLY time to announce that this year I will be working with one of my favorite brands @toofaced to help expand their Born This Way foundation line and create darker AND deeper shades for all of you ? I'm so glad that all of the awareness we've created about INCLUSIVENESS is finally being heard and I get to curate these new shades from the FORMULA all the way to the shade names that will be available to all of you in the near future!!! This is literally one of my dreams! And it couldn't have happened without all of you ❤️ This is what happens when you stand your ground and believe in your message and keep your supporters number one at all costs. I'm so happy that Jerrod and Too Faced trust me with this initiative. best birthday EVAAAA ?? time to CELEBRATE
Aina shared the news of what she called “the biggest project of [her] career to date” via Instagram this weekend, conveniently timed to her 30th birthday. “I've been keeping a little secret for the past few months but it's FINALLY time to announce that this year I will be working with one of my favorite brands @toofaced to help expand their Born This Way foundation line and create darker AND deeper shades for all of you,” she wrote. “I'm so glad that all of the awareness we've created about INCLUSIVENESS is finally being heard and I get to curate these new shades from the FORMULA all the way to the shade names that will be available to all of you in the near future!!!”
Jerrod Blandino, Too Faced’s founder and creative director, also addressed the big reveal on his personal Instagram, writing, “I've been dying to tell you all that the one and only Miss Jackie Aina will be helping us create new shades of Born This Way! This means the world to me, it's so important to me that everyone feels included and knows they're seen and loved; and this is the perfect partnership to do just that.”
Blandino is right: The company couldn’t have picked a better beauty influencer to partner with. Aina’s millions of YouTube followers already rely on her to give her honest opinion about makeup options for people of color (and, frequently, the lack thereof), so this new collaboration gives her the perfect platform to help make the makeup world a more inclusive place for beauty lovers who don’t see themselves represented as much as they deserve. Other brands should take note.
