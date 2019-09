Aina shared the news of what she called “the biggest project of [her] career to date” via Instagram this weekend, conveniently timed to her 30th birthday. “I've been keeping a little secret for the past few months but it's FINALLY time to announce that this year I will be working with one of my favorite brands @toofaced to help expand their Born This Way foundation line and create darker AND deeper shades for all of you,” she wrote. “I'm so glad that all of the awareness we've created about INCLUSIVENESS is finally being heard and I get to curate these new shades from the FORMULA all the way to the shade names that will be available to all of you in the near future!!!”