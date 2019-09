YouTuber Jackie Aina grew up unable to pinpoint her culture. Because her mother is from America and her father is from Nigeria, she always felt like she wasn't African enough — or American enough. Aina faced that complex duality while dealing with the societal pressure towards African-American women to be: 1. natural and holistic, and 2. hate yourself and change everything. When discovering her beauty identity, Aina realized she loved wearing extensions, braids, and having her hair natural — and not falling into any beauty standard. " itemprop="description"/> YouTuber Jackie Aina grew up unable to pinpoint her culture. Because her mother is from America and her father is from Nigeria, she always felt like she wasn't African enough — or American enough. Aina faced that complex duality while dealing with the societal pressure towards African-American women to be: 1. natural and holistic, and 2. hate yourself and change everything. When discovering her beauty identity, Aina realized she loved wearing extensions, braids, and having her hair natural — and not falling into any beauty standard. "/> YouTuber Jackie Aina grew up unable to pinpoint her culture. Because her mother is from America and her father is from Nigeria, she always felt like she wasn't African enough — or American enough. Aina faced that complex duality while dealing with the societal pressure towards African-American women to be: 1. natural and holistic, and 2. hate yourself and change everything. When discovering her beauty identity, Aina realized she loved wearing extensions, braids, and having her hair natural — and not falling into any beauty standard. "/>