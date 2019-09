Well, it turns out the rumors were true, and Linda Rodin has officially entered the color-cosmetics market with five killer lipsticks ! The shades are exactly what you’d expect from Rodin: bright, bold, and beautifully packaged. Oh, and there’s even one named after Winks! You can pre-order the shades on her site now, so we suggest grabbing one (or all five) while you can, then checking out her interview with R29 below. Happy Tuesday!This story was originally published on December, 4, 2015.It could be easily argued that Linda Rodin single-handedly started the face-oil phenomenon a decade ago, with a blend she created in a coffee cup (!) in her bathroom. And after sitting down with the 67-year-old this week to talk all things beauty, we would also argue that she’s one of the industry's most noteworthy characters — with unfiltered opinions on everything from injectables to gray hair.Chances are, you’ve seen Rodin somewhere — whether in a fashion campaign or in the many profiles of her floating around the internet, always alongside her (also) gray-haired poodle, Winks . The New York-based model-turned-stylist has been a fashion industry mainstay for decades, but it wasn’t until her 59th year that she dipped her toes into the beauty world. Today, Rodin's face and body oils are the gold standard in the industry. Plus, she just launched her first cleanser , and rumor has it she’ll be coming out with lipstick next. (But more on that later.)Rodin is perched on a bench outside of Violet Grey ’s Melrose Place beauty boutique, wearing her signature look — gray hair perfectly coiffed, bright-red lipstick and nail polish, clumpy lashes underneath oversized, tinted glasses. She’s visiting the West Coast with artist friend Donald Robertson to fête her colorful holiday packaging at the L.A. store. Because, why not?Ahead, Rodin takes us to beauty school.Linda Rodin: "The reason that I started [Rodin] is that less is more. I like one thing that does not [do] everything, but something specific. I’m not into a million different things, so my tagline has always been, ‘There’s beauty in simplicity.' I like it simple; I like to get up and go."