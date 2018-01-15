It's always welcome news when cult beauty brands that we've discovered abroad or online land on our fair shores. Today, UK fans of Kate Moss-approved Decorté are treated to the brand's latest exclusive makeup launch, with three new products hitting Selfridges before anywhere else.
Known among editors and beauty fanatics as "Asia's best-kept secret", the skincare and makeup brand is widely thought to have formulated the first ever serum, in 1992. Decorté combines over 30 years of scientific research (working alongside Nobel Prize-winning scientists), traditional Eastern medicine, and natural ingredients (Japanese onsen hot spring water is often incorporated) to create products that have become bathroom-shelf heroes.
So what can we nab exclusively, even before customers on the brand's home turf? First up is the Dip In Glow (£32), a multi-use highlighter that acts like a combined serum and oil for a glow-giving finish. It works well with any kind of foundation, without disrupting or pushing coverage around the face. The next drop is The Rouge (£32), a highly pigmented formula lipstick available in five 'Matte' shades and 20 'Glow' shades, all with a balm-like texture.
Finally, the Eye Glow Gem (£25) is an eyeshadow that promises to glide over lids and give long-lasting colour. Coming in 30 shades, they work just as well layered and blended as they do alone. The brand has released a campaign film of Kate Moss, who has been the face of Decorté since 2015, applying the product herself, which you can watch below.
“We are excited to launch our most unique makeup range, first and foremost at Selfridges in London, a place where women embrace new cosmetics trends and appreciate high quality products,” said parent company KOSÉ Corporation's managing director, Masanori Kobayashi.
David Legrand, Selfridges' director of beauty, echoed the sentiment in a statement: "We are extremely excited about Selfridges being the first retailer here in the UK to offer Decorté's latest makeup colour extension where our customers will be able to experience these new products before anyone else in the world, including those consumers in Asia. We admire the brand for its future-gazing approach to skincare and colour innovation; making it an unmissable addition to our Beauty Hall.”
Shop the products on site from 15th January, and head down to Selfridges from 25th January-1st February for tips and tricks from Decorté makeup artists applying the new range on visitors in-store.
