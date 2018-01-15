David Legrand, Selfridges' director of beauty, echoed the sentiment in a statement: "We are extremely excited about Selfridges being the first retailer here in the UK to offer Decorté's latest makeup colour extension where our customers will be able to experience these new products before anyone else in the world, including those consumers in Asia. We admire the brand for its future-gazing approach to skincare and colour innovation; making it an unmissable addition to our Beauty Hall.”