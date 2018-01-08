Oh Pat McGrath, you sure know how to treat us. The makeup legend and founder of Pat McGrath Labs has announced the launch of two new products, making the dreary month of January all the more bearable.
Continuing her reign over the most sparkling, shimmering shades the industry has to offer, she presented the Mothership IV: Decadence Eye Palette on her Instagram feed, declaring: "SWATCHPORN ALERT". Joining its sister palettes, Mothership III: Subversive, Mothership II: Sublime, Mothership I: Subliminal, and Mothership Totale, the 10 highly pigmented shades will surely be both an instant sellout and collector's item.
A distinctly royal affair, the palette consists of sumptuous golds, rich blues and luxurious coppers, with a nod to the '80s, which are dominating both beauty and fashion trends this season. McGrath even gave fans her pro tips on how to apply and wear the shades:
"GOLD STANDARD — Gild lids, inner corners and Cupid’s bow with rich, glistening yellow gold.| STERLING — Create chrome-like effects in luminous, polished silver. Use wet or dry.| HEDONISTIC — Embellish eyes in fiery, metallic crimson. | LAPIS LUXURY — Crystalline turquoise gilds lids and lines eyes with multidimensional reflection.| BLUE BLOOD — Channel your inner vamp in deep vermillion for a sultry, warm smokey eye. | INFERNO — Blitz lids in radiant metallic copper. Use a damp brush for ultimate vibrancy. | SINFUL — Deliver platinum gold drama to the centre of the lid, inner corners and Cupid’s bow. | DIVINE MINK — Sculpt and contour lids with the grey-brown sheen of this modern twist on taupe. |ENIGMA — Douse lids or metallise your smokey eye in multi-dimensional glittering greige. | UNDERWORLD — Luxuriate in metallic matte cerulean for the perfect navy metal smoke or liner."
The second announcement on her social platform was introducing the 11 new Matte Trance Lipstick shades from the Pat McGrath Decadence collection. The shades are divided into three categories: Skin Show (neutral nudes) in Peep Show, Femme Bot, Soft Core, Modern Woman, and Venus In Furs; Colour Blitz (bold brights) in Candy Flip, Polaroid Pink, and Faux Pas; and Vicious Venoms (sultry darks) in Vendetta, Full Blooded, and Divine Brown.
The new shades come in the same signature tube as her other lip products (gold and black with 3D lips) and look every bit as creamy and opulent as the shades we already own. Thanks to Pat, January isn't looking so dull, after all.
