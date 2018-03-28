This Makeup Collection Has Us Dreaming Of The '00s

If you’re anything like us, this season you’ll be looking back to the late ‘90s and early ‘00s for beauty inspiration. From over-plucked brows making a comeback to the glitter revival (remember the roll-on glitter gel you’d don before a school disco?), the playful nature of the period’s beauty has made its way back into our makeup bag. Good news, then, that London-based designer Clio Peppiatt has collaborated with bold beauty brand 3INA on a line of ‘90s and ‘00s-inspired makeup, aptly named Just For Fun.
You may recognise Clio for her sumptuous designs, which feature astrological motifs and are made to be worn by strong, witchy women. For her debut collaboration with the makeup brand, though, she tapped into a nostalgia for her youth, channeling her signature pop aesthetic into a more playful and sweet collection. Harking back to a time when Xtina ruled supreme, and TLC, Britney and Beyonce’s glossy lips and shimmery eyes were recreated by teens across the UK. Think Y2K beauty for the contemporary woman.
“The Just For Fun collection is inspired by the period I grew up in and ultimately the period I fell in love with fashion,” Clio told Refinery29. “It was really about capturing the playful, carefree attitude of that time - I think it was a really refreshing era in terms of style, beauty and fashion. The design for the packaging and exclusive vanity case stemmed from the logo mania of the 00s - namely the handbags I'd have killed to own as a 15 year old.”
Made up of cool pastels, frosted shades and highly-pigmented brights, the collection includes a 2-in-1 eyeliner pen with adjustable width for drawing graphic shapes, a pearlescent highlighter, an eye palette and two long wear lipsticks. “The colours were inspired by the colour palette of my collections, which, with the frosted, metallic and pastel finishes, are really reminiscent of the makeup I was trying to get away with wearing at the time” Clio says.
Rooted in creativity, fun, and a wear-it-proud ethos, the collaboration between 3INA and Clio is the perfect antidote to an identikit notion of beauty. It’s time to get as creative with your makeup as you were with your school diary - stars, hearts, shimmer and glitter galore.
