Brow Up: We Share Our Miraculous Eyebrow Transformations

Everyone loves a makeover. It's what makes films such as Pretty Woman, Grease and The Devil Wears Prada classics (did I just call The Devil Wears Prada a classic?).
And it's why teens everywhere can't stop posting their own makeovers online or, as they call them, Glow Ups. But these aren't quite instant makeovers, these are transformations of ugly ducklings into swans over the space of a few years. So it got some of us at Refinery29 thinking about our own Glow Ups and it turned out a lot of them were pinned to our eyebrows – or rather our gratitude that they ever grew back.
Like guitar bands and Freddie Prinze Jr, overplucking was ubiquitous in the '90s and '00s. Fast-forward to 2018 and everyone's into hip-hop, Timothée Chalamet and thick, bushy brows. That's progress for you.
To honour how far our brows have come, even after tweezing them into oblivion, we present you with our Brow Ups.