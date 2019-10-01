While Korean skin care gets most of the recognition in the American beauty market, nail art is another element of K-beauty that deserves your attention. Some of the hottest manicure trends to come out of Seoul — like glass nails and wire nails — were created by Eun Kyung Park, the owner of the salon Nail Unistella. Park is also the regular artist for a host of celebs, from Bella Hadid to K-pop group Blackpink.
While in Seoul, I visited Nail Unistella to ask Park what nail trends were on her radar. Two hours later, I left with the cloud-covered jelly manicure of my dreams and a piece from Park's line of nail jewelry. See it all unfold in the video above.
