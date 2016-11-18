& Other Stories' Beauty Line Is As French-Girl Cool As It Gets

In the past few years, almost every mass-market fashion brand we love has expanded its range to include beauty products (think: H&M and Forever 21) — really, really good beauty products that don't feel like afterthoughts, making one-stop shopping so much easier. Few have been as luxurious — or stupidly affordable — as & Other Stories' offerings, though. Nestled among the floral prints, faux-fur coats, and high-waisted jeans are gorgeous fragrances, highly pigmented lipsticks, and minimal-chic skin-care items, all of which look as though they belong on the vanity in a Parisian flat.
There's a ton of buys, though — as in, several pages worth — and we know how short everyone is on time. So we gathered our favorites from & Other Stories' namesake beauty line in the slides ahead. Get ready to make a lot more room in your bathroom cabinet.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 17
& Other Stories Miel Leilani Lip Balm
This buttery tinted balm hydrates and smoothes lips, making it a perfect base for lipstick. (Or nothing else.)
2 of 17
& Other Stories Tachisme Pepper Scented Candle
The name is a nod to the speckled votive (“tache” is French for "stain"), and is a perfect manifestation of the notes of black pepper, Sicilian lemon, and cardamom that star as top notes. (Plus, it looks way more expensive than the $35 price tag.)
Advertisement
3 of 17
& Other Stores Perle de Coco Body Soufflé
We love all sorts of whipped beauty products, from eyeshadows to lipsticks, but mousse-like body cream is hands-down our favorite.
4 of 17
& Other Stories Fleur de Mimosa Body Scrub
A gritty body scrub is a shower staple. This sugar-based one is packed with vitamin E and cottonseed oil, and leaves a veil of silky hydration on your skin post-exfoliation.
5 of 17
& Other Stories Restore Scalp Scrub
We've sung the praises of scalp scrubs before (which range from eliminating flakes to getting softer, shinier hair) and if you're not using one yet, then & Other Stories' $15 option is a great place to start. Featuring top notes of coconut water and tangerine, this salt scrub smells so good, you'll look forward to using it every week.
6 of 17
& Other Stories Golden Honey Eye Colour
Everyone from eyeshadow novices to total pros can rock this gorgeous copper hue, which looks amazing on all eye colors.
7 of 17
& Other Stories Blush Brush
The slightly angled bristles of this blush brush make it a choice option for dusting along apples of the cheeks, or slightly underneath cheekbones for a more sculpted effect.
Shop This
Advertisement
8 of 17
& Other Stories Sandstone Heat Bronzer Drops
Tap these dewy bronzing drops onto your cheekbones or mix a few with your foundation for allover radiance.
9 of 17
& Other Stories Luminizing Palette in Oahu Sands
Summer, here we come. Use the highlighter shades of this palette on high points of the face, and apply the bronzer shades as a contour. (Best yet, you can swirl shades together to create your own custom hue.)
10 of 17
& Other Stories Arabesque Wood Eau de Toilette
This woody, citrus scent is sort of hard to describe, and that's why we love it so much. It's subtle yet sultry, not to mention totally affordable compared to most luxury fragrances.
11 of 17
& Other Stories Bang Firebrick Ultra Matte Lipstick
A fierce red lip is like the stiletto heel of makeup; this creamy matte formula is long-wearing, and has a high impact finish that instantly upgrades any beauty look.
12 of 17
& Other Stories Lilac Motion Crème Highlighter
Strobe blindingly-bright cheekbones with this holographic cream highlighter, which has a mesmerizing, color-shifting cosmic finish.
Advertisement
13 of 17
& Other Stories Acacia Twinkle Nail Colour
There's no better mood-booster than a little sparkle. Transform your nails with a dose of glittery goodness — this nail polish contains fine and chunky particles for a multi-dimensional finish.
14 of 17
& Other Stories Pêche Rose Lip Gloss
Gloss is back, everyone. & Other Stories' formula is rich in mirabelle plum seed oil, antioxidants, and vitamin E for the ultimate cushion-y, non-sticky finish.
15 of 17
& Other Stories Guipure Apricot Cheek & Lip Tint
This bright cream looks gorgeous tapped lightly onto the cheeks and lips, and leaves a finish that's more matte than dewy.
16 of 17
& Other Stories Sicilian Sunrise Hand Soap
We didn't think we could get excited over a hand soap, yet here we are. & Other Stories' $8 version instantly adds a chic factor to any bathroom, and is available in a ton of different scents.
17 of 17
& Other Stories Eye Marker
This opaque liquid liner couldn't be easier to apply, and lasts for hours on even the oiliest of lids.
Shop This
Advertisement