& Other Stories' Beauty Line Is As French-Girl Cool As It Gets

In the past few years, almost every mass-market fashion brand we love has expanded its range to include beauty products (think: H&M and Forever 21 ) — really, really good beauty products that don't feel like afterthoughts, making one-stop shopping so much easier. Few have been as luxurious — or stupidly affordable — as & Other Stories' offerings, though. Nestled among the floral prints, faux-fur coats, and high-waisted jeans are gorgeous fragrances, highly pigmented lipsticks , and minimal-chic skincare items, all of which look as though they belong on the vanity in a Parisian flat.