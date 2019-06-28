& Other Stories' Beauty Line Is As French-Girl Cool As It Gets

In the past few years, almost every mass-market fashion brand we love has expanded its range to include beauty products (think: H&M and Forever 21) — really, really good beauty products that don't feel like afterthoughts, making one-stop shopping so much easier. Few have been as luxurious — or stupidly affordable — as & Other Stories' offerings, though. Nestled among the floral prints, faux-fur coats, and high-waisted jeans are gorgeous fragrances, highly pigmented lipsticks, and minimal-chic skincare items, all of which look as though they belong on the vanity in a Parisian flat.
There's a ton of buys, though — as in, several pages worth — and we know how short everyone is on time. So we gathered our favourites from & Other Stories' namesake beauty line in the slides ahead. Get ready to make a lot more room in your bathroom cabinet.
