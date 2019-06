I Got Ready With YouTube Sensation Nikita Dragun

Dragun's larger-than-life personality and head-to-toe looks are a far cry from the Nikita Dragun (née Nguyen) sitting alone in her room, worried about the bullies at school who used to say she looked like a dragon because of her Mexican-Vietnamese heritage. Now, she's a vocal advocate for trans rights and a viral YouTube sensation whose millions of followers flock to her pages to see Nikita be unapologetically herself.