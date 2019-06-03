I Got Ready With YouTube Sensation Nikita Dragun

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
YouTuber Nikita Dragun lives a self-proclaimed fantasy life — and beauty and fashion play a major role. She owns over 100 wigs organized by color, drawers full of glitter, lipsticks, and face paints, and a closet bursting at the seams with elaborate costumes.
Dragun's larger-than-life personality and head-to-toe looks are a far cry from the Nikita Dragun (née Nguyen) sitting alone in her room, worried about the bullies at school who used to say she looked like a dragon because of her Mexican-Vietnamese heritage. Now, she's a vocal advocate for trans rights and a viral YouTube sensation whose millions of followers flock to her pages to see Nikita be unapologetically herself.
Advertisement
Makeup is an essential part of the Nikita Dragun image, and Dragun uses a bevy of products to get there (two foundations, multiple shadows, two lip products, and orange concealer to name just a few...). I got a chance to follow along with Nikita as she got ready a few months ago. Check out the video above for the details step-by-step.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil, $23, available at Sephora; Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Concealer, $28, available at Sephora; KKW x Mario Eyeshadow Palette, $45, available at KKW Beauty; Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, $20, available at Sephora; Dragun Beauty DragunFire Skin Perfecting Potion, $25, available at Dragun Beauty; Hourglass Vanish Seamless Stick Foundation, $46, available at Sephora; Dior Airflash Foundation, $62, available at Sephora; Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, $32, available at Sephora; Lilly Lashes in Miami, $35, available at Lilly Lashes; Dose Of Colors Liquid Lipstick in A Mauve Story, $18, available Dose of Colors; Dragun Beauty DragunHeart Transformation Face Powder, $35, available at Dragun Beauty.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement