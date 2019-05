I Transformed Myself Into A 1920s Hollywood Star

A month later, Liu would have her own surreal moment when she became the second Asian-American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — right next to 1920s movie star Anna May Wong. “A hundred years ago, she was a pioneer while enduring racism, marginalization, and exclusion,” Liu said of Wong during her acceptance speech . Today, most people don't know the name Anna May Wong, but she is arguably the most important Asian American to have ever graced the silver screen.