25 Ways To Show Support For Pride Month — With Your Makeup

In 1978, San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker created the iconic rainbow flag by dyeing and stitching eight pieces of fabric together — all by hand. "[The LGBTQ community] needed something beautiful, something from us," the late artist said in a 2015 interview with the Museum of Modern Art. "The rainbow is so perfect because it really fits our diversity in terms of race, gender, ages, all of those things. Plus, it’s a natural flag — it’s from the sky!"
Forty years later, Baker's symbol remains the primary representation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, and many other individuals around the globe. It's also constantly reimagined in a multitude of creative and practical ways — T-shirts, scarves, even rainbow Ikea bags.
Our favorite, of course, are the creative and beautiful makeup looks flooding our feeds right now. Turns out that donning a rainbow flag on your lids or lips can be just the right type of self-expression that both shows support for and celebrates Pride Month.
For those of you who want to indulge in a little colorful creativity, we've gathered a few inspiring looks we think would be perfect to wear to your city's celebrations. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.