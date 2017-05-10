Buying new makeup is the embodiment of treating yourself — but no one wants to have heart palpitations when they see their Sephora bill. That's why a killer beauty sale is key to making sure you're feeling good about the things that help you experiment with your look.
This week, a deal is coming from an unexpected source. ASOS is offering a beauty sale that should make makeup lovers and savvy shoppers very happy.
While it's certainly possible to score great beauty finds at the drugstore for the fraction of the cost of higher-end luxury brands, CVS isn't the only place to go for budget-friendly beauty. While ASOS, which is based in London, may be best known for affordable, fun fashion, it also has a beauty section that isn't discussed nearly as much as it should be. The site features products from companies like Lime Crime, Beauty Bakerie, and Eyeko, as well as Korean beauty products and drugstore makeup like Rimmel London.
The best news? Today, all beauty products are up to 30% off...which means you can purchase around three times more than you usually would. (Or, if you have more self-control than I do, simply shave off your beauty bill a little bit. Not bad, right?)
While you could use this sale to buy every single shade of liquid lipstick that you've been craving (not a bad decision for those looking to break out of a red lipstick rut just in time for summer) you could also use it to save some cash on innovative K-beauty products. I'm particularly intrigued by Kocostar's line of masks sheets that are literally shaped like lemons — perfect for placing right underneath tired eyes that need an extra boost. (They currently run for $5.20 online.) You can also save major moolah on Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix X-treme Pads, originally $24 and now only $16.80.
Really, you can't go wrong with this sale — so head over to ASOS and see what's worth scooping up on discount.
