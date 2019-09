While you could use this sale to buy every single shade of liquid lipstick that you've been craving (not a bad decision for those looking to break out of a red lipstick rut just in time for summer) you could also use it to save some cash on innovative K-beauty products. I'm particularly intrigued by Kocostar's line of masks sheets that are literally shaped like lemons — perfect for placing right underneath tired eyes that need an extra boost. (They currently run for $5.20 online.) You can also save major moolah on Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix X-treme Pads, originally $24 and now only $16.80.