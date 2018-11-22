20 Winter Picks You Need From ASOS' Cyber Monday Sale

Black Friday sales taking place only on Black Friday has been a myth for a few years now. Gone are the days of lining up outside of Best Buy at five in the morning. Now you can shop mega sales from the comfort of your couch days, sometimes even a week, in advance. ASOS’ holiday sale is no exception.
Launching today and running through November 27 (at 3 a.m. ET), ASOS’ Black Friday weekend sale is taking 25% off absolutely everything. Just be sure to use the code EPIC25 at checkout for the discount to apply. To help you get a shopping move on, we’ve rounded up 20 can’t-miss selections from the sale ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.