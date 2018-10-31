Shop The Entire LaQuan Smith x ASOS Collection

On Wednesday, ASOS launched its biggest collaboration to date with New York-based designer LaQuan Smith. The ASOS DESIGN x LaQuan Smith collection features both menswear and womenswear pieces, including ASOS Curve, ASOS Plus styles and accessories. Smith has designed items for Beyoncé, most recently during her joint On The Run II tour with Jay Z, as well as Cardi B, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Justine Skye, but this is the first time his clothing will be produced en masse. We got our first look at Smith's collaboration – including denim zip jeans, slim sunglasses and crystal durag – during his New York Fashion Week show,
When the collection was announced in August, ASOS was praised for the upcoming line on social media, with some describing it as an example of the company using its platform for good. Lola Okuyiga, a former buyer at ASOS, was reportedly instrumental in getting the collaboration off the ground.
Since launching his brand at age 21 in 2013, Smith has garnered attention for his glamorous aesthetic. His latest drop with ASOS includes vertical glitter stripe styles across bodysuits with a matching T-shirt and legging shorts. While signature bomber jackets, a faux-fur maxi coat and low-slung camouflage trousers offer accessible luxury looks priced from $35 to $316.
In a statement about the collab, the online retailer said it wants to give "customers the confidence to express their individuality as they enter party season." The designer echoed the company's sentiment, saying the collaboration stands for "confidence and being unapologetic in who you are." He told ASOS Magazine: "It’s always about accentuating the body and this concept collection will reinforce that in an affordable and attainable way."
Smith thanked ASOS on social media when the collab was announced. "Remember, God doesn’t close one door with out getting ready to open another with bigger and greater things. LaQuan Smith x ASOS concept collection dropping in October!" And now that collection is here, click ahead to shop.