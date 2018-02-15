Now Available: ASOS' First-Ever Fitness Line

One of the most wonderful things about the fitness revolution (apart from the glowing skin and the rush of endorphins) is how increasingly acceptable it is to wear your workout gear just about anywhere. From gym to brunch, dinner to happy hour, leggings, hoodies, and sports bras are more acceptable as casual wear than ever before.
But if you are interested in actually taking this new range to the gym, the design team has prepared well. Jackets feature reflective panels for outdoor runners, while leggings have compression prints to help support muscles that are working hard during high impact training. There's seamless clothing for yoga and pilates, and hidden pockets for those who need somewhere to stash their phone and keys. And the cherry on top? Select items from the collection will also be available in curve, maternity, petite, and tall sizing.
Though it's not always easy to get motivated to actually get out there and do some exercise — especially when it's as cold outside as it is right now — hopefully injecting some fun into the way you look when you work out will help get you there. Sift through some of the collection highlights ahead, and check out ASOS.com for the full offering.