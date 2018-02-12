One of the most wonderful things about the fitness revolution (apart from the glowing skin and the rush of endorphins, of course) is how increasingly acceptable it is to wear your fitness clothes just about anywhere. From gym to brunch, brunch to pub; leggings, hoodies and sports bras are more acceptable as casual wear than ever before.
Which is why it's handy that ASOS has launched its very own fitness range, ASOS 4505. Now available on site, ASOS 4505 is a mix of fun prints and textures and bright colours. The result is an experiment in silhouettes, and a trend-led play on traditional sportswear.
Advertisement
If you are interested in actually taking this new range to the gym, the design team has prepared well. Jackets feature reflective panels for outdoor runners, while leggings have compression prints to help support muscles that are working hard during high impact training. There's seamless clothing for yoga and Pilates, and hidden pockets for those who need somewhere to stash their phone and keys.
The brand has already made clear its intention to focus on fitness this year with last month's More Reasons To Move campaign, which featured a refreshingly diverse cast and starred everyone from Refinery29 favourite Mama Cax to food, fitness and travel bloggers Food and Lycra, and model and boxing fan Lovisa.
It's not always easy to get motivated to actually get out there and do some exercise – especially when it's as cold outside as it is right now. Hopefully, injecting some fun into the way you look when you plan to exercise will give you the confidence to actually get to the gym. And if not, at least you'll look great in the pub.
Advertisement