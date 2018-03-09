Now You Can Shop ASOS Using A Screenshot

“We know this is where our customers are and it’s how they interact with us every day, so we’re always looking for mobile-native ways to make their experience even better,” said Andy Berks, ASOS’ digital product director, explaining that most ASOS traffic comes customers on their phones. “Ever since ASOS was founded, we’ve been driven to delight our customers and improve their lives in little ways by using innovation. But our technology has always been in their service, and never just for its own sake.”