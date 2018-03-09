Now You Can Shop ASOS Using A Screenshot

ASOS wants to make it even easier for customers to find what they’re looking for on its website. On Friday, ASOS launched Style Match in the United States, allowing customers to sort through its inventory of more than 85,000 products by simply uploading a photo. According to a press release, shoppers can either take a photo in real time or upload a photo from their camera roll — say, a screenshot of a stylish stranger you have saved on Instagram — and StyleMatch will immediately find similar options available to buy on ASOS.
“We know this is where our customers are and it’s how they interact with us every day, so we’re always looking for mobile-native ways to make their experience even better,” said Andy Berks, ASOS’ digital product director, explaining that most ASOS traffic comes customers on their phones. “Ever since ASOS was founded, we’ve been driven to delight our customers and improve their lives in little ways by using innovation. But our technology has always been in their service, and never just for its own sake.”
This isn’t the first time the company’s shopping improvements have taken the website to a new level. Late last year, the e-tailer introduced Facebook shopping bots for folks in the United Kingdom and France meant to act as a “gifting assistant.” That’s in addition to Ava, the virtual personal assistant who keeps track of sizes and style preferences to narrow down what you’re browsing. Oh, and there was the option ASOS gave its customers to try on pieces before committing, á la Amazon Prime Wardrobe.
ASOS will add 5,000 new items to Style Match each week, so good luck not spending all of your free time on your phone.
