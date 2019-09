Luxury conglomerate Kering is charging ahead with its plans to embrace sustainability, after announcing Gucci would be fur-free as of its spring 2018 show, is going to focus its efforts on identifying “the most promising pre-and post-consumer raw material recycling technologies for luxury and will start scaling them up the supply chain.” WWD also notes “among all of the 64 companies, collection of used garments is the most common effort elected to be undertaken by the 2020 deadline,” which is a promising start. Progress is a slow process, after all.