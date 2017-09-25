H&M's Latest Collection Is Proof Fast-Fashion Can Be Sustainable

Available October 5th, the denim-focused Close The Loop collection consists of consciously-made denim jackets, pants, and skirts, which means a higher chance that your closet is on its way to becoming more of a curated collection of eco-friendly staples than ever before. The Swedish brand's goal is to collect two million pounds of post-consumer waste by the end of this year, and have collected upwards of five million pounds since 2013. And it's got an even bigger end-goal: By 2030, all of the product H&M makes will be made of more sustainable or recycled materials than not. So, while you digest all of that, click through the slideshow ahead to see what all of the (eco-)fuss is about.