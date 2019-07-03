All The Top-Selling Hair Accessories At ASOS Are Under $20

We don't need to tell you that hair accessories are everywhere right now. You can't walk down the street, let alone innocently scroll though your Instagram feed, without being met with a bedazzled barrette (possibly two fastened together) or a skinny bobby pin with an accent pearl sticking off the end. It's proof that everyone is shopping for hair accessories. Where are they getting them? Our data says, it's the same place fashion trend-seekers love to shop: ASOS.
If you've been bypassing the accessories tab when filling your virtual cart with satin midi dresses and trendy puff-sleeve tops, let us tell you that ASOS hair accessories page is a real hidden gem. Like, literally. It's filled with pearl-lined snap clips and marbled lucite barrettes, and there are five specific styles that keep selling out. Find summer 2019's most-wanted hair charms in the guide ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.