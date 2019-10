It's not every day that you can shop items shown at New York Fashion Week for less than $200. But, when it comes to the work of 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, Christian Cowan , we've learned to expect the unexpected. And true to form, during his SS20 show at NYFW, Cowan introduced a collaboration with uber-affordable UK brand, ASOS , to his legion of followers and fans.