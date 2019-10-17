It's not every day that you can shop items shown at New York Fashion Week for less than $200. But, when it comes to the work of 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, Christian Cowan, we've learned to expect the unexpected. And true to form, during his SS20 show at NYFW, Cowan introduced a collaboration with uber-affordable UK brand, ASOS, to his legion of followers and fans.
Alongside the sequined, iridescent designs from his namesake label, Cowan threw in a mix of ASOS Design x Christian Cowan originals, including a checkerboard dress with a neck tie, and a crop top-mini look with fringe embellishments.
The 35-piece collaboration, which ranges from $13 to $198, features both unisex and plus-size pieces, furthering Cowan's reputation as one of fashion's most inclusive designers. Shop the newly-launched ASOS Design x Christian Cowan collection ahead.
